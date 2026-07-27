Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 27

Langford is hitting for a .290 BA, .333 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 34 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

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