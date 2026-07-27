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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 27

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .290 BA, .333 OBP and .528 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 34 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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