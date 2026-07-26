Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Mariners On July 26

Langford is hitting for a .290 BA, .335 OBP and .533 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 34 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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