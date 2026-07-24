Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Mariners On July 24

Langford is hitting for a .282 BA, .329 OBP and .510 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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