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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Mariners On July 24

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .282 BA, .329 OBP and .510 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Langford has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (4-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.27 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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