Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Mariners On April 17

Langford is hitting for a .185 BA, .221 OBP and .323 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored six runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Langford has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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