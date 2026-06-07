Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Guardians On June 7
Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .275 OBP and .360 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.
Joey Cantillo (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.