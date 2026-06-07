Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Guardians On June 7

Langford is hitting for a .233 BA, .275 OBP and .360 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.

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