Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 5

Langford is hitting for a .238 BA, .274 OBP and .363 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .636 and he has scored nine runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Langford has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last action (on April 21 against the Pirates) he went 0 for 1.

Parker Messick (6-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.21 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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