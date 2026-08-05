Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 5

Langford is hitting for a .264 BA, .313 OBP and .488 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 36 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Carson Whisenhunt (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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