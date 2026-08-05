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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 5

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .264 BA, .313 OBP and .488 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 36 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Carson Whisenhunt (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.63 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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