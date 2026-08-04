Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 4

Langford is hitting for a .268 BA, .316 OBP and .496 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 35 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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