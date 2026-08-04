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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Giants On Aug. 4

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will face the San Francisco Giants at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .268 BA, .316 OBP and .496 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 35 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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