Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Braves On July 19

Langford is hitting for a .274 BA, .322 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 27 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

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