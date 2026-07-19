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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Braves On July 19

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .274 BA, .322 OBP and .484 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 27 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 23 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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