Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Braves On July 18

Langford is hitting for a .271 BA, .320 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 26 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Owen Murphy will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.