Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Braves On July 17

Langford is hitting for a .275 BA, .325 OBP and .494 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 26 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Astros) he went 1 for 5.

Chris Sale aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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