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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 16

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .256 BA, .319 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 41 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (5-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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