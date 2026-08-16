Wyatt Langford And Rangers Play Athletics On Aug. 16

Langford is hitting for a .256 BA, .319 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 41 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jacob Lopez (5-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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