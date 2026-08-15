Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 15

Langford is hitting for a .249 BA, .314 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 40 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 121 1/3 innings pitched.

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