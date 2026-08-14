Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 14

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .315 OBP and .462 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 40 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Angels.

Gage Jump gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.46 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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