Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Astros On July 12

Langford is hitting for a .277 BA, .328 OBP and .503 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 25 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Cristian Javier (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.22 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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