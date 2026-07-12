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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Astros On July 12

Wyatt Langford and his Texas Rangers will take on the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Langford has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .277 BA, .328 OBP and .503 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 25 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Astros.

Cristian Javier (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.22 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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