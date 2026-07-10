Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Astros On July 10

Langford is hitting for a .275 BA, .320 OBP and .491 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 23 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Hunter Brown (1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

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