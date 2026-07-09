Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Langford is hitting for a .278 BA, .324 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 23 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent action (on June 26 against the Blue Jays) he went 3 for 5 with a double.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

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