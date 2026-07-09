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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Face Angels On July 9

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Langford has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .278 BA, .324 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 23 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Langford has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent action (on June 26 against the Blue Jays) he went 3 for 5 with a double.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (3-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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