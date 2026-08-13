Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 13

Langford is hitting for a .253 BA, .316 OBP and .465 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 40 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 2.83 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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