Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 12

Langford is hitting for a .255 BA, .318 OBP and .468 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 40 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

George Klassen makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

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