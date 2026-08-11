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Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers

Wyatt Langford

Texas Rangers • #36 LF

Wyatt Langford And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 11

Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Langford has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Langford is hitting for a .259 BA, .323 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 40 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.11 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wyatt Langford

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