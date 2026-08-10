Wyatt Langford And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 10

Langford is hitting for a .261 BA, .318 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 39 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Langford has recorded eight steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

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