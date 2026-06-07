Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 7

Abreu is hitting for a .283 BA, .346 OBP and .430 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 28 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.