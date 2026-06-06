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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 6

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET. Abreu has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .283 BA, .346 OBP and .430 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 28 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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