FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 28

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Abreu has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 36 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (4-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News