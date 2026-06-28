Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 28

Abreu is hitting for a .269 BA, .333 OBP and .439 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 36 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (4-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.