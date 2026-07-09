Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face White Sox On July 9

Abreu is hitting for a .260 BA, .331 OBP and .423 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 43 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (6-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

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