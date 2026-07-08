Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On White Sox On July 8

Abreu is hitting for a .261 BA, .332 OBP and .423 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 43 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will try to earn his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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