Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On White Sox On July 7

Abreu is hitting for a .264 BA, .332 OBP and .427 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 42 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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