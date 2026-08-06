Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 6

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .327 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 62 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Luis Castillo (3-9) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.