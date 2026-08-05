Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 5

Abreu is hitting for a .251 BA, .324 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 59 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

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