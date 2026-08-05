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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 5

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .251 BA, .324 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 59 runs. In 478 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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