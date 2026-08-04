Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On White Sox On Aug. 4

Abreu is hitting for a .248 BA, .321 OBP and .437 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 57 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Davis Martin (9-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 22nd of the season.

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