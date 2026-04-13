Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 13

Abreu is hitting for a .339 BA, .381 OBP and .593 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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