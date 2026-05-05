Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 5

Abreu is hitting for a .297 BA, .379 OBP and .453 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 16 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.