Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 20

Abreu is hitting for a .312 BA, .361 OBP and .506 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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