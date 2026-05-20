Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Royals On May 20

Abreu is hitting for a .294 BA, .363 OBP and .444 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 21 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-2) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.