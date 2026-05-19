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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Royals On May 19

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .291 BA, .362 OBP and .446 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 21 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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