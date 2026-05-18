Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Royals On May 18

Abreu is hitting for a .300 BA, .372 OBP and .459 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 21 runs. In 191 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.