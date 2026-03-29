Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Reds On March 29

Abreu had a .247 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 53 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Abreu recorded six steals on nine attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

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