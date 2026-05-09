Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 9

Abreu is hitting for a .303 BA, .387 OBP and .486 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 19 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.