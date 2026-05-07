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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 7

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .299 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 18 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Abreu has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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