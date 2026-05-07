Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 7

Abreu is hitting for a .299 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 18 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Abreu has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (1-2) out to make his third start of the season.

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