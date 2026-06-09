Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Rays On June 9

Abreu is hitting for a .278 BA, .339 OBP and .420 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 28 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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