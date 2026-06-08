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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On June 8

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .278 BA, .341 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 28 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ian Seymour (3-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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