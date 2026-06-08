Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On June 8

Abreu is hitting for a .278 BA, .341 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 28 runs. In 268 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ian Seymour (3-0) starts for the Rays, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.