Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Rays On June 10

Abreu is hitting for a .277 BA, .338 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 28 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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