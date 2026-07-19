Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 19

Abreu is hitting for a .266 BA, .338 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 49 runs. In 413 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Shane McClanahan (8-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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