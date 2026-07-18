Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Rays On July 18

Abreu is hitting for a .263 BA, .334 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 47 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.59 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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