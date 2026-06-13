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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Rangers On June 13

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .338 OBP and .440 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 31 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Jacob deGrom (5-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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