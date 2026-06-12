Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Rangers On June 12

Abreu is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .415 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 28 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Jack Leiter gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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