Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Pirates On Aug. 15

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .332 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 68 runs. In 517 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (2-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.