Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Pirates On Aug. 14

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .333 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 68 runs. In 513 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Bubba Chandler (5-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 103 strikeouts.

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