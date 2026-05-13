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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 13

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abreu has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .293 BA, .374 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 19 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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