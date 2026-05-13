Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 13

Abreu is hitting for a .293 BA, .374 OBP and .467 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 19 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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