Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Phillies On May 12

Abreu is hitting for a .295 BA, .377 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 19 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Zack Wheeler (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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